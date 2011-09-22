How to Grow a Mini Cactus

Step 6: Water the Mini Cactus

Water your mini cactus once a month in winter and twice a month in spring, summer and early fall. Place the pot in the sink and run water over it until the liquid starts to drip out the drain holes in the bottom of the pot. Let the pot drain and then place it in a sunny window or outside in hot weather. You can place your mini cactus on a tray to protect your furniture, but be sure to empty any water that collects in the tray to prevent the roots from rotting.