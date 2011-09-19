How to Unlock a Door Without a Keyhole

Some doorknob designs and configurations are more practical than others. Just ask anyone who has ever found himself accidentally locked out of a pantry or bedroom with no practical way to open the lock from the outside. Fortunately, normal household bedroom locks aren't difficult to penetrate and you should be able to get back into your locked room with some basic household items. Use caution when trying to unlock doors and call a locksmith immediately if someone could be in danger due to the locked door.