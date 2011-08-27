If you have a concrete patio or driveway, most likely you have experienced grease stains. Greasy foods, like hamburgers, hot dogs, and salad dressing, may spill off the table or grill, or oil may drip from cars and leave behind dark stains. Concrete may be a tough surface that can stand up to weathering and outdoor elements, but grease quickly sinks into its porous surface and leaves behind an oily residue that is difficult to remove.

To remove grease from concrete, you can use baking soda to naturally draw out the grease residue without harming the surface. This staple in your pantry is less toxic than degreasers, is inexpensive, and is good at lifting grease, neutralizing acids, and absorbing smells. Unlike vinegar cleaners, there is no risk of baking soda degrading the cement. Baking soda also serves as a mild abrasive when scrubbed on a surface as a cleaner. Here's how to eliminate grease and oil stains from concrete with baking soda.

How to Remove Grease From Concrete With Baking Soda

1. Cover the Grease Stain With Baking Soda

Pour a thick coat of dry baking soda over the entire grease stain or stains. Act quickly if you can so that the stain doesn't have time to darken and set in. Let the baking soda sit for at least 30 minutes.

2. Brush Away the Baking Soda (Optional)

At this point, the baking soda will have absorbed some of the grease. If you had a large grease spill, remove the excess by brushing the oil-soaked baking soda into a dustpan and throwing it in the trash. Sprinkle a fresh layer of baking soda, which will act as a cleaner once you add water.

3. Scrub Concrete With a Soapy Brush

Wet a nylon scrub brush under running water and then rub a small amount of dish soap into the brush. (Blue Dawn has an excellent reputation as a grease cutter that will clean anything from sea birds trapped in oil spills to your favorite outfit.) Scrub the baking soda into the concrete with the soapy brush, continuing to scrub until you no longer see a stain. Add more soap and water to the brush if it dries out.

4. Rinse and Dry

Rinse the area with water and allow it to air dry. Inspect the area for stains and repeat if needed.

5. Prevent Future Grease Stains With Sealant

If your patio or driveway is a high-traffic area that is prone to grease stains, consider having the surface sealed to protect it from spills and prolong its life. Depending on your budget and the type of sealant you choose, these products can prevent stains on your concrete surfaces for one year or for as long as 10 years.