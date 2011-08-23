How to Clean a Stinky Hat

A hat, especially one worn when exercising, can often become dirty and take on a foul odor. To remove this odor, the stinky hat must be cleaned. However, it is not always a good idea to wash a hat in the washing machine. This could cause the hat to shrink or become misshapen. If your hat has a tag that indicates it can be machine washed, you should be OK in doing so. If there is no tag indicating that the hat can be machine washed, you will have to resort to hand washing it.