How to Diagnose a Bad Foot Valve in a Submersible Well Pump

A foot valve is located at the bottom of a well and acts as a one-way check valve, allowing water to go up the pipe toward the house but not drain backward into the well. A foot valve is only used in a jet-pump situation (where the pump resides above ground and shoots some water down the well to help lift more water back up). In a submersible well pump situation, it is technically called a check valve because it sits immediately above the pump rather than below, but it is commonly referred to as a foot valve and works the same way.