My Danby Air Conditioner Leaks

Air conditioners produce water as a byproduct of their method of cooling. Water contained within the system, meaning water that is dripping inside of the air conditioner or air handler, is nothing to be concerned about. If, however, your Danby air conditioner is leaking water outside of the system or it is leaking coolant, getting to the root of the problem helps prevent additional damage and gets your air conditioning system working correctly again.

A/C Coolant Leak

Air conditioners use refrigerant to pull heat and humidity from the air. When your Danby air conditioner works properly, it shouldn't need any additional refrigerant. However, refrigerant leaks are common and can cause the unit to stop cooling properly. The leak and resulting low refrigerant levels can also cause a hissing sound or frequent starts and stops with the unit.

If your Danby air conditioner is leaking coolant, or refrigerant gas, the unit should be removed from your home immediately. Call an authorized repair center and request service for your unit. Do not touch or attempt to repair the unit after you have removed it from your home, as the leaking refrigerant can be harmful to your skin and still more harmful if inhaled. Only licensed HVAC technicians are allowed to handle refrigerant for safety and to avoid overcharging the A/C, which can also be harmful.

Portable Air Conditioner

If your air conditioner is a portable model, it accumulates condensation in a basin in much the same way a dehumidifier does. If this basin is not properly seated in the unit, or if the basin is full and overflowing, you may have water leaks. Ensure the basin is sitting properly on the floor of the unit, and that the unit shuts off when the basin is full. If the Danby portable air conditioner continues running and overflows, there is an issue with the overflow switch.

Window Air Conditioner

Window air conditioners are constructed in such a way that, when properly installed, they possess a slight downward slope away from your home. This enables water to drip from the coils into the condensation pan and allows gravity to take the water down the condensation drain and drain it away from the window air conditioner unit. If your Danby window air conditioner is not seated on the window sill properly, water can drain back into the home.

Mini-Split Air Conditioner

Danby also produces mini-split systems, which are ductless air conditioning systems that are installed on the wall. Like other types of air conditioners, these units could also have a refrigerant leak. Many Danby mini-split units will display the code "P3" on the screen if the unit detects a refrigerant leak. The unit will also shut off automatically.

Another potential issue is condensation building up on the louver blades. If you leave the louvers at a steep vertical angle, the collected condensation can drop onto items below, which can be a problem since the unit is usually mounted near the ceiling and could be above furniture, flooring, and other items that could be damaged by water. To prevent this, ensure the louvers are positioned with a less severe angle.