How to Paint Exterior Concrete Retaining Walls

Step 5: Choose the Right Paint

It's important to choose the right paint because using one that isn't intended for exterior concrete retaining walls could lead to moisture being trapped, which can seriously damage your wall and cause more problems later. Regular house paint can crack and peel on concrete, so it isn't a good choice. Latex exterior paints containing pesticides and fungicides are best for painting a concrete retaining wall. Masonry paints are also a good option, as they're thicker than regular exterior paint but expand and contract with concrete. Masonry paints may be oil-, water-, or latex-based. The paint should also be water- and temperature-resistant.