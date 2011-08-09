How to Determine Termite Mounds in a Yard

Termite myth is they do nothing but demolish the homes of conscientious families, keeping pest control specialists in business, but there are many kinds of termites all over the world and most do not devour houses. In some places, termites build mounds where the soil is unusually dry; the structures are so perfect, they have wells and ways to move water around the structure. A mound can also be underground, mistaken for an ant hill. An arboreal mound can be attached directly to a tree, and, in the desert, termites create mounds that look like towers with construction so involved it defies logic. There are a few ways to identify a termite mound, either in your yard or elsewhere.