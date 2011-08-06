How to Set the Pressure Regulator on a Deep Well Jet Pump

In a deep well jet pump, a portion of the water is sent back down into the well to increase the pressure and help push more water back up to the top. Each well is different based on the depth of the water and the horizontal distance to the well. So it is necessary to adjust the balance between the water that is discharged and the water that is sent back down the well to be recirculated. Note that not all jet pumps have both a discharge control valve and a pump control valve, but adjustments can be made with either or a combination of both.