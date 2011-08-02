How to Replace a Fiberglass Shower With Tile as a Weekend Project

Step 5: Apply the Grout

Mix a color-matching grout in a clean bucket. Mix the grout by hand to a medium consistency. Apply the grout with a rubber grout float. Wipe excess grout from the tile's surface, using a grout float. Allow the grout to stiffen and wash it with a sponge and clean water. Allow time for the grout to dry and develop a slight haze on the tile. Clean the haze and any remaining grout with a sponge and clean water. Allow 24 hours for the grout to dry.