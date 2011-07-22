How to Remove Cherry Tree Roots

Cherry trees (​Prunus​ spp.) are extremely resilient trees, hardy in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 3 through 9, depending on species and cultivar, which make them an ideal choice for many home fruit growers. However, if you are trying to get rid of your cherry tree, this resilience can be a real hassle. Even if you cut down the tree, the roots themselves can stay active for years, producing root suckers that grow into new shrubs and trees to try to help the plant recover. The only way to completely stop growth is to remove cherry tree roots from your entire garden.