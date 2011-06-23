How to Iron a Nylon Flag

To remove wrinkles from nylon fabric, such as a nylon flag, requires using a low heat setting to avoid damaging the material. A sturdy material, nylon has a dirt- and chemical-resistant construction, allowing it to retain its quality when used as a flag outdoors. Nylon flags become wrinkled from wet, cold or hot conditions and need to be ironed occasionally to allow the fabric to flow freely in the wind.
Step 1
Remove any pole attached to the nylon flag if possible for easier ironing.
Step 2
Set the iron to the lowest heat or gentle setting.
Step 3
Stretch one end of the nylon flag over the ironing board, allowing the remainder of the flag to hang down the back of the board.
Step 4
Smooth the flag with your hand to remove any wrinkles before applying the iron.
Step 5
Iron the flag using back-and-forth movements and medium pressure. After ironing the section, pick the flag up at the back of the board and bring it forward. Position the next un-ironed section onto the ironing board and smooth it out. Iron the flag in the same manner. Continue the procedure, ironing the entire flag.
Tip
Do not leave the iron sitting on top of the flag as you risk burning it.