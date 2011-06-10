What Is the Worst Toilet Paper for Plumbing?

Image Credit: Bill Green / EyeEm/EyeEm/GettyImages See More Photos

When it comes to choosing a toilet paper, you'll be saddened to find out that the best for your bum is actually the worst when it comes to your household plumbing. This is particularly true if your home has a septic system or old pipes. Putting the wrong type of paper products into your plumbing system can unfortunately cost a lot of money fixing toilet clogs in the long run.

So, which kind of toilet paper is the worst to use? Here's what to know.

What Type of Toilet Paper Is the Worst for Plumbing?

Any type of toilet paper that is advertised as ultra-soft or plush is best to steer clear of if you want to protect your plumbing. Most products touting "soft" or "quilted" features are the toilet papers to avoid. Soft and plush generally means thick and expanding. To avoid plumbing problems, you want the toilet paper to degrade, not expand. Additionally, some products contain oils, bleaches, and softening agents, which can further harm your plumbing system.

These plush types of toilet paper cost more initially, and the long-term effects of putting thick paper through pipes and into a septic system can inhibit the overall effectiveness of the system, clog waterways, and cause permanent damage to your plumbing.

Avoid Flushable Wipes At All Costs

Just because a product is called "flushable" doesn't mean you should flush it. Flushable wipes used in lieu of toilet paper are especially a problem for plumbing systems. In fact, they are worse than the plushest types of toilet papers. Flushable wipes are the culprit behind many clogged toilets and water lines. If you want to avoid plumbing headaches, avoid their use. (Or use them, but don't flush them.)

The Best Toilet Paper for Plumbing Systems

You'll save trees and your plumbing by avoiding products that use no recycled materials. If the toilet paper has a low or no post-consumer fiber content, the product is not likely good for your plumbing. When choosing toilet paper, look for brands that are certified septic-safe by the National Sanitation Foundation. This organization tests products, including toilet paper. Septic-safe toilet papers break down quickly when exposed to water.

Products that are deemed septic safe are good for all plumbing systems. Often no-name brands make products that break down more quickly and do less harm to plumbing systems. Even big companies which offer deluxe toilet papers generally have lesser brands that are better for your plumbing. Look for lesser-ply products and products made with recycled materials. You will be able to identify a septic-safe product by the words "septic safe" on the packaging and the septic-safe seal of approval.

Opt for Green Toilet Paper

Eco-friendly toilet paper products made of 100 percent recycled fibers are not only better for your plumbing, they're better for the environment. Toilet paper that is completely biodegradable is the best at dissolving and does the least harm to the environment and plumbing. Recycled toilet paper is also required at some RV parks and campsites.