Instructions for Liquid Drano

Clogs in your bathroom drain, kitchen drain and garbage disposal can be a nuisance to deal with, especially if the clog is due to hair. If you have a clog, try using Drano before you call a plumber. Most of the time, Drano will clear everything out for you.

Precautions and Product Features

According to the Drano website, you can use Drano Liquid Drain Clog Remover and Cleaner in garbage disposals, bathroom drains, kitchen drains and in other drains like laundry sinks. Drano is made of aluminum, salt, bleach, sodium nitrate and lye, so as soon as you pour Liquid Drano in your affected area, it will start to unclog your drain on contact, explains Einstein Pros.

According to Einstein Pros, when using Drano, you never want to follow up with another cleaning product. If you use other cleaning products while Drano is still in the drain, several chemical reactions can occur and cause dangerous toxic fumes in your dwelling.

If you use Drano sparingly, it won't cause septic tank problems, says Drano. Liquid Drano contains an ingredient that protects your pipes from corrosion so you can leave it in your drain overnight. Also, this product does not contain phosphate, so it shouldn't harm any rivers or lakes. When you use Liquid Drano, open it carefully and don't squeeze the bottle so the product doesn't splash on you.

If it does spill, clean up the liquid quickly and make sure you don't get any Drano on your hands or face. Most important, do not use Liquid Drano in your toilet. When you have used all the Drano, never repurpose the container. Instead, rinse the container and discard it.

How to Use Liquid Drano

Wear rubber gloves and eye protection when you use Liquid Drano. Carefully push down on the childproof cap with your palm and turn the cap counterclockwise. If you purchased a 32-ounce-sized Liquid Drano bottle, pour half of the bottle slowly down the drain.

For extremely slow-running drains or clogs, you can pour the entire bottle down the drain. It should take about 15 minutes for the drain to unclog, but for tougher problems, allow 30 minutes. After the allotted time, flush your drain with hot water.

The Difference in Drano Products

Although you may think you can use any of the Drano products for your home or apartment, there is a difference. Drano Clog Remover contains ingredients that dissolve hair, soap scum and overall gunk. You can use Drano Clog Remover to unclog your kitchen sink, bathroom sink, shower or clogged bathtubs. As mentioned, avoid using this product in toilets.

If you want to use a Drano product in your toilets or septic system, use Drano Max Build-Up Remover. Drano Max Build-Up Remover works over a more extended period to prevent clogged drains. You can use this product regularly to keep your drains running smoothly. The formulation has microorganisms that release enzymes to break down residue.

To use Drano Max Build-Up Remover, pour it down your drain, toilet or septic system and leave it sitting overnight or six to eight hours before running warm water down the drain, toilet or septic system. Do not pour hot water down your drain, toilet or septic system when using Drano Max Build-Up Remover.