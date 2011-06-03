What Seasons Do Grapes Grow?

Image Credit: frantic00/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Many gardeners add grapes to their home orchards both for the fruit and for the ambiance of the vines. Grapes are not difficult to grow. They are planted in the late winter to early spring months, start to grow in spring, and continue to grow throughout the summer season.

The fruit ripens in the late summer to early fall, depending on the variety grown. Grape varieties are available for USDA plant hardiness zones 5 through 9.

Where to Plant Grapes

Grapes require a location that receives high summer temperatures and full sunlight. Since the growing vines are not cold tolerant, they need protection from frost. It's best to plant them on southern slopes, avoiding any low spots where cold air may collect.

The length of the growing season varies among the different grape varieties, but grapes generally need 150 to 180 frost-free days between spring and fall freezes. Late spring freezes are particularly dangerous for the vines. They can kill newly opened shoots and compromise production.

When to Prune Grapes

Grape vines require annual pruning with clean, sharp shears. The best time of the year to accomplish this is late winter to early spring. The key when timing your pruning is to avoid the coldest parts of winter, but also to complete the pruning before buds begin to swell.

New shoots appear on grape vines in the spring, then mature into canes in the summer. When pruning, keep in mind that the previous season's wood supports the current season's growth. That explains why both fruit and flowers appear on the current season's growth.

When to Take Grape Cuttings

Many grape growers expand their plantings by rooting cuttings from existing vines. Cuttings may be taken from dormant vines, but they work just as well if taken from pruned material.

The best time to take cuttings for propagation purposes is in late fall or early spring when the vines are still dormant. The idea is to take them early enough so that the cuttings are ready for planting in spring. Plant your cuttings as soon as they leaf out and their roots develop.

When to Harvest Grapes

Grapes are mature and ready for harvest when their seeds turn from green to brown. This is also when their flavor reaches its peak. Note that the flavor of grapes will not improve after harvest. The month of harvest depends on the variety.

Grapes generally soften and develop a sweeter and less acidic flavor as they mature. Use both skin color and taste as predictors of ripeness. If you use color alone, you may be disappointed, since grapes may color before they mature. It's a shame to harvest your grapes before they reach an ideal size and sweetness.

How to Select Grape Varieties

Choosing varieties of grapes is an important part of the grape-growing process. You'll want to pick grape varieties based on a number of factors, including your plans for the fruit, the flavor of the grapes, your location and geography, and disease resistance.

When choosing grapes, look for varieties that possess the degree of cold hardiness needed to suit your growing region. Grapes range in hardiness from very cold tender to very hardy. Some can even tolerate temperatures of minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit.