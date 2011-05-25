Types of Bathroom Bugs

Image Credit: hikesterson/iStock/GettyImages

There's nothing worse than taking a shower, bathing or completing your skincare routine, and bam! You notice a strange bug crawling on your bathroom floor. Although you may think all bathroom bugs are the same, they're not. You must know the difference to form a plan of attack to get rid of pesky bathroom bugs.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Pesky Silverfish Bugs

The most common type of bathroom bug is the silverfish. Silverfish are silvery gray-colored bugs that love moisture. According to Vulcan Termite & Pest Control Inc., it's easy to identify silverfish because they have long antennae, two bristled tails on their rear and they move like they're swimming. You'll often find them cohabiting in your bathroom because they love being in high-moisture areas, and they thrive in high humidity.

Although you can do spot treatments to get rid of silverfish, it is highly recommended that you hire pest control to rectify your infestation. If you see a couple of silverfish in your bathroom, it's likely that there are plenty more in your home. Pest control will tailor a treatment plan specific to your home's needs. Spot treating will only put a bandage on your infestation.

Drain Flies and Cockroaches

Another type of bathroom bug you'll find is drain flies. Most of the time, drain flies like to stick around sinks in the bathroom and kitchen. Vulcan Termite & Pest Control Inc. explains that the larvae of drain flies feed off the gunk in your pipes, and once they have matured, they fly out of the pipes. Drain flies are small and look like furry creatures with long antennae.

Although they are not dangerous, they're annoying once they start flying around your kitchen and bathroom areas. To get rid of drain flies, you'll need to get rid of any buildup in your pipes or fix leaks in your pipes. If you like to compost, you'll also find them around your compost, says Vulcan Termite & Pest Control Inc. Make sure your compost is contained, so the drain flies don't become uninvited guests in your bathroom and kitchen.

The cockroach is another bathroom bug you don't want to see while brushing your teeth or taking a shower. Cockroaches love moisture, but they usually aren't coming from your bathroom. They like to hang out there because they can hunt for food or water at night. If you have a cockroach infestation, they will most likely come from another part of your house or hide among your supplies under your bathroom sink.

Advertisement

Water Bugs and Mold Mites

Another type of cockroach you'll see is water bugs. Water bugs are a type of cockroach with similar qualities to cockroaches, but they live in water. You'll find them in pools, ponds and your bathroom.

If mold is growing in your bathroom, mold mites may become a huge problem. According to Vulcan Termite & Pest Control Inc., mold mites are teeny-tiny white to tan bugs that like to feed on mold. They can reproduce relatively quickly and produce allergens. You need to get rid of mold to get rid of mold mites.

Identifying House Centipedes

Last, there's the dreaded house centipede. If you've ever seen a bug roaming around your bathroom that looks like it has a million legs, that's most likely a house centipede. Terminix notes that house centipedes can have between 15 and 191 legs. You'll find them in your bathroom because they like to hunt for other insects and bathroom bugs to eat. To get rid of centipedes, clean your bathroom regularly and make sure your bathroom is as dry as possible.