How to Grow Cucumbers in a 5-Gallon Bucket

You can create a low-cost patio garden by growing cucumbers in a 5-gallon bucket. The process requires few supplies and works as well as using more expensive containers sold at garden supply stores. You can purchase a new bucket from a home supply store or recycle one used for food storage, although you want to avoid using buckets that previously contained chemicals to prevent passing toxic residue to the cucumbers you are consuming. This technique also works well for other vegetable plants, including peppers, squash and tomatoes.