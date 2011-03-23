How to Overseed a Lawn Without Aerating

As you and your family walk and play on your lawn during the summer months, the grass may begin to thin out in spots. While aerating is a common practice to revitalize the root system of the lawn's grasses, it's time consuming and the lawn sometimes looks bad for several weeks. If your lawn simply needs more grass, you can overseed it without aerating it. While you can overseed lawns early in the spring before the grass begins to grow, the best time to sow grass seed is late in the growing season before the first frost.