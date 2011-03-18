A Husqvarna Chainsaw's Recommended Fuel

Husqvarna chainsaws use a two-stroke engine which is very different from a car engine. Two-stroke engines, also known as two-cycle engines, do not have an oil reservoir that lubricates the engine piston, so oil needs to be mixed with the gasoline. The gasoline used in two-stroke engines needs to be of a certain quality and ethanol percentage as well as a particular octane level. Once the proper mix is used, the Husqvarna chainsaw will run for years of hard use.

Choosing the Fuel for a Husqvarna Chainsaw

Anyone who has pumped their own gas has selected a certain octane gas with the simple press of a button at the pump. Typical octane ratings are 87 for regular unleaded, 89 to 90 for midgrade, and 91 to 94 for premium. An octane rating helps the fuel resist knocking or pinging of an engine during the combustion process. Husqvarna recommends a minimum octane rating of 90 and a maximum ethanol blend of 10 percent.

Ethanol is a plant-based fuel very similar to grain alcohol. Its octane rating can be boosted simply by blending it with the fuel at the refinery. Most gasoline in the United States is 10 percent ethanol, which is suitable for Husqvarna chainsaws. Ideally, Husqvarna recommends using a 50:1 premixed blended fuel or if that is not an option, using ethanol-free gas from the pump.

Husqvarna Fuel Mix Ratio

Husqvarna recommends a gas/oil mix ratio of 50:1. This means that for every 50 parts of fuel, there should be 1 part two-stroke engine oil — also known as two-cycle oil. Many times, a 1-gallon or 2 1/2-gallon gas can is used while mixing gasoline for small engines. A 1-gallon can requires 2 1/2 fluid ounces of two-stroke oil, while a 2 1/2-gallon can requires 6 1/2 ounces of two-stroke oil.

Choosing the Right Two-Stroke Oil

Use Husqvarna two-stroke oil, and you cannot go wrong. Husqvarna does, however, state that using any quality two-stroke oil is acceptable. The company recommends not using two-stroke oil that is used in water-cooled marine engines or 4-cycle engine oil used in a car. Husqvarna sells bottles of oil that are premeasured for either 1 gallon or 2 1/2 gallons of gasoline.

How to Mix the Fuel

Consider using a premixed Husqvarna fuel or an equivalent for best performance of your Husqvarna chainsaw. For safety and a well-mixed solution, mix the gas at the pump. Mixing the fuel with the right gas is not that difficult if you follow a few safety precautions. If you're filling at the pump, bring the two-stroke oil with you to the gas pump.

Step 1: Use the Right Gas Can Using the right gas can is the safest way to store your mixed gas. Make sure you are using a high-quality gas can. A good gas can keeps the gas from permeating or evaporating, and prolongs the shelf life of the fuel for Husqvarna chainsaws. Always be sure the cap is clean. Advertisement Step 2: Fill the Gas Can If filling at the pump, add half the amount of fuel to the can and add the appropriate amount of two-stroke oil. Then add the remaining fuel to the can. If filling the can from another larger can, use the same method: Add half the amount of the can, add the oil, and then fill the can the rest of the way. Step 3: Mix the Fuel First, secure the gas cap on the can. Mix the gas by gently shaking the gas can. Step 4: Fill the Husqvarna Chainsaw Clean the fuel cap on the chainsaw before opening the fuel tank cap. Shake the fuel can to make sure it is mixed well. Carefully fill the tank on the chainsaw. For safety, move at least 10 feet away from the filling area before starting the Husqvarna chainsaw.