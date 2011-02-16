The Best Fruit Tree to Grow in Atlanta

Image Credit: ValentynVolkov/iStock/GettyImages

Georgia's iconic peaches (​Prunus persica​, USDA plant hardiness zones 5b through 8b) have long gained attention as the nation's superior stone fruit. Georgia loves its peaches so much that it took on the unofficial "Peach State" nickname in 1995, made peaches the official state fruit, and has since put peachy pictures on its license plates and on all "Welcome to Georgia" interstate signs. Justin Bieber even has a hit song about his preference for acquiring peaches from Georgia. Despite all the attention and cultural relevance, peach trees are not necessarily the best or easiest fruit tree to grow in Atlanta.

The Best Atlanta Fruit Tree

When considering the best fruit tree to grow in Georgia, the University of Georgia recently compared fruit trees and their required growing conditions by measuring susceptibility to insects and disease, cold temperature hardiness, and heat tolerance. Among all the tree varieties, fig trees (​Ficus carica​, USDA plant hardiness zones 7b through 10a) showed the most favorable living conditions that align with Georgia growing conditions.

Figs grow well all over Georgia's hardiness zones 7 and 8. Atlanta straddles the hardiness zone classifications 7b and 8a, and a fig tree will fare well in both of them.

Figs are extremely easygoing when planted outside in a container or gardenscape. They have low susceptibility to insect damage and disease and an excellent tolerance for hot and cold temperatures, which is perfect for Atlanta's sweltering summers and occasional spring frosts.

Growing Figs in Atlanta

The fig tree grows well in Atlanta's generally hot and sunny spring and summer seasons. The tree prefers eight hours of sunlight in the growing season.

A soil pH of 5.5 to 6.5 is ideal for figs. You can adjust your soil's pH level with the use of dolomitic limestone. Fertilize adolescent figs three times a year at the start of spring, in mid-May, and in mid-July. Mature, fruit-bearing figs only need to be fertilized once a year at the start of spring. A fertilizer with an analysis of 10-10-10 is the best composition for figs.

Watering during the growing season should be done regularly, either by natural rainfall or from your watering can to equal about 1 to 1 1/2 inches per week.

If your newly planted fig is growing vigorously, it may need a drastic pruning to keep it healthy and help it bear fruit in future seasons. Soon after planting, prune the fig tree by about half so the tree can focus on robust root growth. Expect to see a new fig cutting bear fruit in three to five years.

How Do Peach Trees Compare?

There are 15 different streets within Atlanta city limits named Peachtree. Georgia's capital is obsessed with peaches, and if your heart is set on planting a peach tree in Atlanta, by all means, don't be discouraged from doing so.

However, be aware that recent late spring frosts have made it difficult for peaches to thrive in the growing season. A 2017 late frost nearly obliterated the state's peach crop for the season in one of the worst peach-growing years in living memory.

Other than being sensitive to cold temperatures, peach trees are also highly susceptible to insect damage and disease. If you make it past a surprise late frost, bugs, and plant disease, then your peach plant will absolutely thrive in the hot and humid Georgia spring and summer. Your labor of love will eventually be rewarded with a sweet, decadent peach from your own garden.