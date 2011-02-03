How to Use OxiClean Alone in the Laundry

Image Credit: Three Spots/iStock/GettyImages

OxiClean is an oxygen bleach product that sanitizes, deodorizes, and boosts the cleaning power of your laundry detergent without fading or damaging the fabric. You can also use OxiClean for carpet, upholstery, decks, and other surfaces inside and outside the home. Whether soaking diapers, stinky hockey gear, or work clothes or cleaning your deck, OxiClean is an eco-friendly choice used alone or in combination with other products.

About Oxygen Bleaches

Oxygen bleaches, such as OxiClean, contain sodium percarbonate, sodium carbonate (also known as washing soda and soda ash), and surfactants. When dissolved in water, oxygen bleach breaks down into hydrogen peroxide and sodium carbonate, releasing the oxygen ions to gently lift stains and odors from the fabric. Available in both liquid and powdered forms, the powder is shelf-stable for several years, while liquid products should be used within six months. Generally, the shorter time frame is not an issue when there's more than one person living in the household.

Read the instructions and cautions on the package carefully. While OxiClean can be used alone, you can add laundry detergent for extra cleaning power. However, never combine chlorine bleach, ammonia, or other common cleaning products with oxygen bleach. The combined products produce toxic gases and under some circumstances, an explosion.

In general, put on gloves and safety goggles when working with OxiClean, especially when mixing and using the product to scrub upholstery, carpet, or decks. Protect your eyes and skin from splatters and splashes of the cleaning solution.

Soaking With OxiClean Stain Remover

When removing tough stains or smells, OxiClean stain remover works best when dissolved into warm or hot water first. Add one-half to one full scoop per gallon of water in the washer, laundry sink, or large bucket according to the package directions. Submerge the laundry in the solution and let it soak for at least one hour or as long as overnight. Move the laundry into the washer and run a rinse cycle. Then, add more OxiClean and/or laundry detergent as desired and run the load through a wash cycle.

Check the stains and/or smell before putting the clothes or sports gear in the dryer. If the stain is still visible or the laundry still stinks, repeat the soaking and washing process. Avoid putting stained clothing in the dryer, as the heat will set the stain and make it nearly impossible to remove.

Laundering With OxiClean

If you don't have to soak or otherwise pretreat your laundry, simply put the recommended amount of OxiClean into the washer. Add laundry detergent if desired and then start the washer so it fills partway with water. If you're running a cold cycle and the water is extremely cold, dissolve the OxiClean in a container of hot water and pour it into the washer.

Stop the washer when it is approximately one-quarter filled with water. Add the laundry, distributing it equally in the tub. Start the washer again and let it run through the cycle. Remove the clothing and put it in the dryer or hang it on a clothesline to dry.

Cleaning With OxiClean

Use an OxiClean upholstery cleaner solution on water-safe fabrics or for carpet shampoo rather than detergent products. Mix 2 cups of water with a scoop of OxiClean filled to line one or according to the package directions. Saturate the stain and allow it to soak for one to five minutes. Blot with a white towel and repeat until the stain disappears. Rinse the fabric or carpet with fresh water and blot dry.

To clean a wood deck, first spray the deck with water to remove loose dirt and debris. Pretreat stained areas with a paste of equal parts OxiClean and water. Scrub the paste into the stain with a scrub brush, allow it to soak for 30 minutes, and rinse.

Mix 2 cups of OxiClean powder in 2 gallons of warm water. Stir to dissolve and then add 1/4 cup dishwashing liquid. Use a deck brush or stiff-bristle broom to apply it and scrub the solution over the deck. Allow the solution to sit on the deck for 15 minutes and then rinse thoroughly with a garden hose.