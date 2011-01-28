How to Paint an Outdoor Mural on a Wooden Fence

Step 3: Sketch the Design on Grid Paper

There are various ways of transferring a small sketch onto a large fence canvas, but unless you have a projector, the easiest method is to use a grid system. Sketch your design onto a piece of paper ruled with a square grid. You can sketch a grid over the paper yourself if you don't have paper with a grid printed on. The idea is that later, once you've prepped your fence for painting, you will measure out the same grid onto the fence and mark each square with a piece of string and a drawing pin. Where you have drawn in a square on the paper, you will replicate that drawing on the fence. This is a simple way of maintaining scale and perspective when transferring a small design onto a larger canvas.