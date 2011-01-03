How to Kill Ants With White Vinegar

Ants can find their way into anyone's home. All they need to find is a crumb or two, and before you know it, you are facing a major infestation. Once an infestation has begun, dealing with it can be complicated. For this reason, you should act with the first ant you spot. There's no need to use dangerous chemicals inside of your home. White vinegar can both deal with the ants you already have and keep new ones out.
Mix a solution of two parts white vinegar and one part water in a spray bottle.
Watch the ants you see in your home. Find their nest by looking at where they are coming from and where they are taking food back to.
Spray the vinegar solution all around the area where the nest is located. The ants will not come out because of the vinegar smell. While the solution will not instantly kill the ants, it will keep them from leaving the nest, where they will eventually starve to death.
Spray the vinegar around any other possible entry points in your home, such as door frames and window sills, to deter any new ants from entering your home.