How to Kill Ants With White Vinegar

Ants can find their way into anyone's home. All they need to find is a crumb or two, and before you know it, you are facing a major infestation. Once an infestation has begun, dealing with it can be complicated. For this reason, you should act with the first ant you spot. There's no need to use dangerous chemicals inside of your home. White vinegar can both deal with the ants you already have and keep new ones out.