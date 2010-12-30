How to Convert a Swamp Cooler to Solar Powered

Step 2

Decide how you want to do the conversion. You have two choices. The first option is to replace the electrical motor that runs the fan or blower in the swamp cooler, together with the small water pump, with new units that run on direct current, or DC, electricity. This type of DC equipment is available for either 12-volt or 24-volt DC power. You will need to replace the motor and the water pump with a DC motor and pump, and connect the swamp cooler directly to a solar panel that generates enough power for the cooler. The second option is to convert the DC electricity from the solar panel to 115-volt AC by using an inverter. This way you don't have to replace anything inside the swamp cooler. You just plug the cooler straight into the the inverter. Each option has advantages and disadvantages. In the first option, you essentially have to rebuild the cooler. In the second option, you have to buy and install additional equipment: a battery, a charge controller, and an inverter. This may work out to be more expensive, but technically it is the more efficient option. It also allows your cooler to work at night, which is not possible with a direct solar system.