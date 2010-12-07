How to Trim Beach Roses

Step 2: Remove Dead Branches

Remove any branches that have been killed by frost. These will be a dull brown color and will have no buds or new growth on them. Hold alcohol-sanitized pruning shears at a 45-degree angle and cut the branch, removing as much of the dead plant tissue as possible. Cut the branch back to the base of the shrub, if necessary. If you're not sure where the dead wood ends and the healthy growth begins, simply look at the center of a cut branch. Living canes are white in the center, while dead canes are brown.