How to Grow Lavender From Seeds in Pots

When you grow lavender from seeds in pots, you get to see the entire process, from seed to flower. Lavender (​Lavandula​ spp., zones 5-10 depending on species) is an ideal plant for sunny porches and patios where the clean, fresh scent will enhance your outdoor living areas. A native of the Mediterranean, lavender enjoys full sun and can tolerate some drought. Lavender is most commonly propagated from root division or cuttings. Seed propagation, while time-consuming, is an important way to promote genetic diversity in your plant colony.