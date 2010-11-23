How to Grow Gardenias From Seed

Of all the fragrant plants to grow in your garden, gardenias (​Gardenia jasminoides​, USDA zones 7-11) may be the cream of the crop. Originally from China, these evergreen flowering shrubs have been in cultivation for more than 1,000 years. In America, gardenias became a popular specimen plant during the 1920s and 1930s, when they were highly coveted for their use in corsages and in fresh flower arrangements. Although gardenias are typically started from cuttings, these charming flowers can also be grown from seed, though germination tends to be sporadic and they take two to three years to flower when grown from seed. It's important to note, however, that hybrid cultivars may not set seed; and even if they do, the resulting plants may not have the same desirable qualities as the plant that produced the seeds.