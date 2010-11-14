How to Clean the Whirlpool Cabrio Washer

Things You'll Need
Soft cloth
Bleach
Detergent
The Whirlpool Cabrio washer is a top-load washing machine that offers the company's 6th Sense Technology to automatically provide optimal performance for each load. Frequent use of your Whirlpool Cabrio washing machine can lead to detergent spills and buildup in the fabric softener dispenser. The inside of the machine can become musty or dirty from water, heavily soiled laundry or mildew growth. Clean your Whirlpool Cabrio washer monthly to maintain its optimum performance and appearance.
Step 1
Dampen a soft cloth with warm water, and wring it out.
Step 2
Wipe down the washer exterior with the cloth, including the control panel and inside the lid to remove dirt, dust or detergent spills.
Step 3
Pour 1 cup of bleach and 2 cups of laundry detergent into the empty washing machine.
Step 4
Select the "Normal" wash cycle using the control knob, and choose the "Hot" water setting. Press the power button to turn on the washing machine, and allow the washer to run through a complete cycle.
Step 5
Remove the fabric softener dispenser from the agitator. Wrap two hands around the dispenser, and pull up and toward you to lift it out of the agitator.
Step 6
Separate the three parts of the dispenser. Rinse the base, cone-shaped cup and top of the dispenser under warm water to remove any residue.
Step 7
Install the base into the agitator. Set the cone-shaped cup inside the top before placing it onto the base.