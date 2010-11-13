How to Hang Drywall Around a Bathtub

Step 3: Secure Drywall With Screws

Position the cut piece of water-resistant drywall horizontally against the bathtub's rear wall and rest its bottom edge on the lip of the bathtub ledge. Make certain the sheet is held level, then secure the piece to the wall framing using galvanized or coated drywall screws to prevent rusting. They're typically spaced approximately 8 inches apart and 2 inches inside the drywall edges. Repeat for the next piece of water-resistant drywall on that wall. This sheet should be laid above the previously installed sheet and should fit tightly against the ceiling.