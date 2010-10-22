How to Repair a Porcelain Toilet Crack

Toilets and other bathroom fixtures are commonly made of porcelain, which is formed of clay and other materials. This mixture is then fired at high temperature in a kiln and glazed to create the porcelain used in bathrooms. Although porcelain is a hard substance, it is not immune to chips or cracks. Sansone notes that some cracks are caused by impacts from something falling and hitting the toilet; other cracks may simply form as a function of a toilet's age.