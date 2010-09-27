What Fruits and Vegetables Grow in Texas?

Image Credit: Tom Brakefield/Stockbyte/Getty Images

Texas is extremely diverse when it comes to agriculture. You can find an assortment of fruit and vegetables grown on Texas soil, from beets, carrots, and cauliflower to apples, honeydew, and citrus fruits. Each type of fruit and vegetable has a specific harvest date and place of growth. Fruit and vegetables grown under the Texan sun are natural, healthy, and filled with Texan passion.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Fruit That Grows in Texas

Image Credit: Jupiterimages/Photos.com/Getty Images

In Texas, you'll also find a variety of berries, citrus fruit, and other fruit varieties, giving you plenty of options. Many fruits, including apples, become sweeter when they stay on the fruit trees longer, and the warm Texas weather allows that longer growing period to happen. The sunny days of Texas and warm nights are an ideal climate for citrus. Fruits that grow well in Texas include:

Advertisement

Apples (​Malus domestica​), June through November

Blackberries (​Rubus​), April through June

Blueberries (​Vaccinium corymbosum​), May through July

Strawberries (​Fragaria ananassa​), March through April

Grapefruit (​Citrus x paradisi​), October through May

Navel oranges (​Citrus sinensis​), October through January

Valencia oranges (​Citrus sinensis​ 'Valencia'), February through May

Nectarines (​Prunus persica var. nucipersica​), May through July

Peaches (​Prunus persica​), April through August

Yellow pears (​Solanum lycopersicum​), May through August

Plums (​Prunus domestica​), June and July

Oriental persimmons (​Diospyros kaki​), early Fall

Cantaloupe (​Cucumis melo var. cantalupensis​), May through November

Honeydew (​Cucumis melo var. inodorous​), May through November

Watermelon (​Citrullus lanatus​), May through November



Advertisement

Vegetables That Grow in Texas

Image Credit: Nora Carol Photography/Moment/GettyImages

Different types of vegetables grow in Texas at different times of the year, whether you grow them from seeds or seedlings. A few, including carrots and green cabbage, can grow year-round while others ripen for shorter periods during different seasons. For example, some cool-season vegetables flourish throughout fall and winter, making it possible to enjoy garden-fresh veggies year-round. Vegetables that grow well in Texas include:

Advertisement

Carrots (​Daucus carota​), year-round

Green cabbage (​Brassica oleracea var. capitata​), year-round

Chinese cabbage (​Brassica rapa subsp. pekinensis​), January through April

Red cabbage (​Brassica oleracea var. capitata f. rubra​), January through May

Savoy cabbage (​Brassica oleracea var sabauda​), January through March

Mustard greens (​Brassica juncea​) and turnip greens (​Brassica rapa subsp. rapa​), October and April

Lettuce (​Lactuca sativa​), May and June

Red potatoes (​Solanum tuberosum​) and russet potatoes (​Solanum tuberosum 'Russet Burbank​), April through September

Sweet potatoes (​Ipomoea batatas​), early in the fall through May

Beets (​Beta vulgaris​), November through January

Broccoli (​Brassica oleracea var. italica​), November through March

Cauliflower (​Brassica oleracea var. botrytis​), November through April

Celery (​Apium graveolens​), December through April

Spinach (​Spinacia oleracea​), November through April

Cucumbers (​Cucumis sativus​), April through December

Bell peppers (​Capsicum annuum​), May through December

Squash (​Cucurbita​), April through May, July through January

Tomatoes (​Solanum lycopersicum​), May through November (year-round when grown in a greenhouse)

Turnips (​Brassica rapa subsp. rapa​), April through February

Advertisement

Where to Find Fruits and Vegetables

Image Credit: Jupiterimages/BananaStock/Getty Images

Most of these fruits and vegetables are widely available in Texas and are sold at local farmer's markets, at stands by the road, or at stores. Many winter crops grow year-round through irrigation in the Texas Winter Garden region situated in southern Texas southwest of San Antonio. Citrus fruit produced commercially, including grapefruit and oranges, are usually only grown in the Lower Rio Grande Valley on the Texas-Mexico border.

Vegetables, unlike fruit, are present throughout Texas, not just in specific areas, except for commercially grown potatoes. Sweet potatoes are usually grown in eastern Texas, particularly in Van Zandt County, and other potatoes (Russet, red, and white) are grown in the High Plains, Winter Garden area, and Rio Grande Valley. However, home gardeners can try their hand at many different varieties throughout the state. A large percentage of potatoes are sold fresh while others are processed into potato chips.