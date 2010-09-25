How to Fix Holes in a Chain Link Fence

Image Credit: Serene SBS/iStock/GettyImages

Chain link fences are strong when installed properly, but over time they can become damaged and may need to be fixed or have pieces replaced. Unfortunately, holes can be easily cut into the fence, so you may to replace only a small section of the fence. Repairing the small area where the hole is found will be cheaper than replacing the entire fence, and is surprisingly easier than it may appear.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Replacing a Chain Link Section

Chain link replacement fences are sold in a roll at most hardware stores along with all the accessories necessary to properly repair your broken fence.

Step 1: Remove the Broken Section Locate the hole in your fence and find the outermost edges of the hole. Find a section of undamaged links next to the hole and follow the column of links to the top rail. With a pair of lineman's pliers, unfold the end of the fence that is bent into a hook shape at the top. Follow the same wire to the bottom of the fence and unhook the wire. Advertisement Now you can remove this wire by spiraling it out of the fence without damaging it. It is important not to damage the wire because you will need it to attach the new section of fence. Do the same on the other side of the hole and remove the broken section. Step 2: Measure the Fence Replacement Count the number of chain links to measure the width of the broken section. Use this number to measure out the new section of fence from the roll. Remove the section from the roll using the same method as removing the broken section. Unhook the wire ends and spiral them out of place. Advertisement Step 3: Install the New Fence Portion Hold up the new fence portion and temporarily connect the top of the fence to the fence rail using zip ties or small pieces of wire. Suspending the chain link will make it easier to install and will prevent it from dropping out of place or bending. Using the wires removed before, weave the new piece of fence in place on each end. Advertisement Step 4: Secure the New Fence in Place Fold the ends of the woven wires into place so that the fence is more secure. Remove the temporary ties from the top of the chain link and replace them with chain link fence ties. These ties will connect the top of the fence to the pole, securely preventing any portion of the fence from sagging.

Patching a Hole

If replacing the entire portion of broken fence seems like too large a job, consider laying a patch over the hole. Measure out a portion of new fence a little larger than the hole, and remove it from the roll. Lay it over the hole and secure it in place using fence ties, lining up the links so that the wires are each on top of the other. This does patch the hole, but does not provide a sustainable overall fix.