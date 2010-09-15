Mixing Instructions for Buccaneer Herbicide

Image Credit: Daria Nipot/iStock/GettyImages

Manufactured by Tenkoz, Buccaneer weed killer is an industrial-strength postemergence herbicide that contains 41 percent glyphosate, making it one of the strongest formulations of the herbicide. Like all glyphosate products, Buccaneer Plus glyphosate herbicide offers nonselective and broad-spectrum control of weeds as well as most annual and perennial plants. With its high percentage of glyphosate, Buccaneer is suitable for use around homes and farmsteads and does not adversely affect the soil. After following some safety precautions, Buccaneer Plus mixing instructions are relatively simple.

Using Buccaneer Weed Killer

With its high concentration of glyphosate and ability to be diluted up to 100 times when mixed with water, Buccaneer weed killer is one of the most economical herbicides on the market for home use. Although you shouldn't apply the product near a source of water, the herbicide has low toxicity to fish, mammals, and birds. However, you should keep pets and children out of the sprayed area until the product completely dries. When applying Buccaneer weed killer, remember that it's a nonselective herbicide that will kill any plant it comes into contact with, so use with caution when applying it around desirable plantings. It's safe for use in ornamental and vegetable gardens.

Buccaneer Plus glyphosate herbicide works by moving through the plant from the spot where it makes contact and into its root system, killing it. The Buccaneer herbicide label notes that it can take two to four days to see results on annual weeds and a week or more when dealing with perennials. Plants will first begin to wilt and then yellow before turning brown and dying. Cold, cloudy weather can negatively affect the herbicide's performance. Don't use it on a windy day or when rain is expected, as rain can wash the product off the targeted plants before it has time to dry.

How to Mix Buccaneer Weed Killer

Step 1: Dress for Safety First Protect yourself from getting any of the herbicide on your body by putting on safety gear before mixing or applying. Wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, closed-toe shoes, gloves, and protective eyewear. Advertisement Step 2: Mix in a Handheld Sprayer Remove the top of a 1-gallon handheld sprayer, add the desired amount of Buccaneer weed killer, and fill the remainder with water. Depending on the severity of the growth you are trying to kill, you can use a volume of 0.5 percent (which is 0.7 ounces of the herbicide) all the way to 10 percent (which is 13 ounces of the herbicide). When measuring the correct amount of the product, 2 tablespoons of Buccaneer equals 1 fluid ounce. Advertisement Step 3: Replace the Sprayer Top Replace the handheld sprayer's top and secure it by screwing it tightly back in place. Shake the sprayer to thoroughly mix the herbicide with the water. Step 4: Pump and Test the Spray Pattern Pump the handle of the sprayer until it's difficult to push down. Test the spray pattern on a safe area, like the driveway, before using it in the garden to make sure you have the amount of spray and the pattern you desire. Adjust the nozzle at the end of the wand by turning it left or right, allowing for more or less herbicide spray. Once you have the desired spray pattern, you can then start treating weedy areas with the herbicide. Advertisement Step 5: Clean Up After Spraying Wash the handheld sprayer with soapy water after using it and store the Buccaneer weed killer in a location out of the reach of children and pets. Remove your clothing and wash it separately in a washing machine.