How to Remove Hair From Blankets During Washing

Everyone loves their furry friends, but what about that fur itself? Not so much. If you're sick and tired of removing hair-covered blankets from your washing machine, rest assured that you're not alone and that there are ways to combat this. Reducing the amount of hair on your bedding (and your pet's bedding) before sticking it in the washing machine is an important part of cleaning a pet-friendly home and keeping things as fur-free as possible.

Remove Hair From Your Bedding

Before you wash your bedding and any other blankets, you'll want to remove as much hair from the fabric as possible. Otherwise, the water could cause the hair to clump and stick to the fabric and your washing machine. This could lead to a clog in your washer's drain pump filter.

First, keep in mind that brushing your pet every day is the best way to keep shedding to a minimum, thus eliminating the need for hair removal. If your pet sheds more than normal, consider booking a regular appointment with a groomer who specializes in excessive shedding.

To clean fur from your blankets before putting them in the washing machine, give them a good shake first. Then, try running the bedding through a quick, no-heat dryer cycle. This will loosen the pet hair so that it ends up in the lint trap, which you can easily clean out afterward.

You can also try using a lint-remover ball with your blankets. Lint-remover balls are designed to grab hair and lint during the wash cycle so your machine doesn't get clogged.

Remove Hair From Pet Bedding

Especially if you have a pet that tends to shed a lot, it's a good idea to cover their sleeping areas with a removable sofa cover (or a blanket). At least once a week, brush the hair off the cover and then put it in the washing machine. You can use a lint brush, sticky tape, or a vacuum to thoroughly remove every last trace of hair before washing the cover or blanket.

Remove Hair From Your Washer

If you've tried removing all the hair from your blankets before cleaning them but they're still coming out of the machine covered in fur, the culprit could be a buildup of fur in the machine. In this case, leave the washer door open for at least a couple hours and let it dry out completely. Once it's dry, vacuum the drum using a brush attachment. Finish by removing the drain pump filter and cleaning out any hair.

If you have pets, it's a good idea to deep clean your washing machine at least once a month.