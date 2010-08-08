How to Burn Used Coffee Grounds for Mosquito Repellent

Reusing coffee grounds offers benefits from fertilizing plants to repelling mosquitoes. Coffee grounds have a smoldering effect after you light them that keeps insects at bay. Also, reusing coffee grounds saves money. Some people use coffee grounds in a compost pile to feed worms and keep other insects away, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Mosquitoes, like other insects, are repelled by the odor created from the coffee grounds burning.