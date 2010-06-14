How to Get Rid of Air in Water Pipes

Step 1: Close the Main Shutoff Valve

Since air bubbles are trapped inside the water that's moving around your pipes, your goal is to force all that water and air out through your faucets. To empty the pipes, you need to prevent more water from flowing in. This means turning off the water supply to your home by closing the main water shutoff valve. If you're not sure where it is, you'll often find the main shutoff valve in the basement somewhere along the perimeter of the foundation. Sometimes, a home's shutoff valve will be located in a crawl space, near the water heater, under the kitchen sink, or on the outside of the home's foundation.

Unlike the valves that control water supply to individual fixtures, like sinks and toilets, the main shutoff valve is generally painted red and is most commonly shaped like a lever or like a round knob. Shut a lever valve by turning the lever 90 degrees so it's perpendicular to the water pipe or turn a round valve clockwise to close it.

A valve that hasn't been opened in a long time may not budge when you first try to turn it. Do not force a stuck valve or it may break. Try spraying the valve with penetrating oil, which is designed to loosen stuck nuts and bolts, and wait a few minutes before trying to turn the valve again. If it doesn't move, spray it again and clamp a pipe wrench around the valve. Then, use a rubber mallet or hammer to gently tap the handle of the wrench. Heating the valve with a hair dryer may also budge it, but if nothing works, call in a plumber rather than risking breaking the valve.