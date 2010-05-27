How to Repair Pegasus Faucets

Image Credit: adavino/iStock/GettyImages

Faucets work hard even when we aren't busy washing our hands or filling up the coffee machine. The act of holding back water pressure and coming into contact with the abrasive minerals naturally found in "hard" water will eventually cause the faucet's inner workings to wear down, causing drips or leaks.

However, you often don't have to go to the trouble of completely replacing the faucet if you like its design. The part you typically need to replace to repair Pegasus faucets is the cartridge, but sometimes the aerator or check valve gets clogged too.

Taking Apart Your Pegasus Faucet

Most faucet leaks, drips and "stuck" handles stem from a worn-out cartridge. The cartridge lies directly underneath the tap handle. If your Pegasus faucet has separate hot and cold taps, then there's a cartridge under each one. To access the cartridge, you'll need to remove the handle.

Start by turning off both the hot and cold water supply valves under the sink. Then, locate the screw that holds the decorative handle in place. On models like the 2-Handle Claw Foot Tub Faucet, the screws are quite obvious and can be removed with a Phillips screwdriver. Others will have screws hidden under a decorative cap, which you can lift off with a small flat screwdriver before using a hex key to remove the hidden screw.

With the handle off, twist off the decorative neck of the faucet to reveal one or two nuts holding the cartridge in place. Use a wrench to loosen and remove these. Then, simply lift straight up on the cartridge to remove it.

Repair Pegasus Faucet Low Pressure

If your Pegasus faucet seems to have experienced a dip in water pressure, first verify that the water supply valves are open all the way and that there are no kinks in the supply lines. Then, remove the aerator from the end of the spout. Note that tub faucets typically do not have these parts. If you're experiencing low pressure with a tub faucet, you may need to replace the entire faucet, "back flush" the supply lines or call a professional plumber to investigate.

When your faucet does have a removable spout or spray head, it usually twists off when turned counterclockwise. With this part removed, turn on the water and see if the pressure has improved. If not, then the cartridge may have gotten clogged with debris. Replace the cartridge and see if the problem resolves.

If the pressure returns to its normal state with the spray head removed, inspect its aerator and check valve (if present) for signs of mineral buildup caused by hard water. Use vinegar to help break up these mineral deposits and replace the spray head.

Getting the Parts You Need

The Pegasus brand of faucets is offered exclusively through The Home Depot. However, if you need to find parts to help you repair Pegasus faucets, you aren't limited to shopping there. Pegasus faucet parts are also often compatible with Glacier Bay, Aquasource, Danze and others, as shown on Faucet Parts Plus.

Get the correct parts by looking up the model number online. Another great way to ensure you get the right replacement cartridge or spray head is to remove it and take it with you to your local hardware or plumbing supply store. Look for an identical model or ask an associate for assistance.