How to Replace the String on an Echo String Trimmer

Step 5: Replace the Spool

Thread the ends of the lines through holes in the spool housing. The holes will correspond with the placement of the string holding notches and will be on opposite sides of the housing. Press the spool back into the housing while keeping the lines threaded through the holes. Once inside, pull the strings through each side of the housing to seat the spool within. Replace the spool-retaining nut onto the retaining nut shaft in the exact opposite way that it came off.