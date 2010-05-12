How to Grow a Fruit Tree From a Branch

Step 7: Maintain the Cuttings as They Grow

Remove and then replace the plastic bags about once a day to help prevent mold from developing. If all is well, roots should appear within a few months. When a good root system has been established, you can discard the plastic bags and transfer the cuttings into more nutrient-dense soil. While it's important to keep the cuttings moist, it's also important that they don't rot. To avoid this, opt for a soil-less medium. such as peat moss, perlite, or sand. Now, watch your trees come to life and bear fruit!