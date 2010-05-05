How to Repair a Seized Lawn Mower Engine

If your lawn mower engine seized up, it's a good bet that you forgot to add oil. Without the lubrication the oil provides, the piston that drives the shaft creates enough heat as it pumps back and forth to fuse it to the housing, although it's unlikely that would actually happen. What's more likely is that friction between the piston and the housing gets so extreme that the force created in the combustion chamber isn't strong enough to move it.

The result is that you can't pull the starting cord, and when you turn over the machine and try to turn the blade by hand, you can't do it. At this point, you may think it's time for a new lawn mower — or at the very least, an expensive trip to a service pro — but in fact, you can probably fix this yourself. It's not a sure thing because depending on how long the machine ran without oil, the piston or the housing may be partially fused, or it may be gouged, and there may not be enough compression for operation. It's worth a try, though.