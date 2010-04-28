How to Replace a Touch Lamp Sensor

Image Credit: Hohenhaus/E+/GettyImages

Touch lamps make turning the lights on and off a luxurious convenience. Replacing old lamps with touch lamps mean less fumbling for switches and more time relaxing.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Eventually, you may run into a problem with your touch lamp. If it's not turning on, it could be an electric problem, a damaged cord, a burnt out bulb or a worn out sensor.

Touch lamp sensors do wear out after a period of use. You can replace the sensor yourself rather than purchasing a new touch lamp. This option is eco-friendly and a great way to save money. Your local hardware store will have the replacement parts you need.

Advertisement

Prepare Your Project

Purchase a replacement sensor or kit from the store. Clear a workspace and unplug your lamp to begin.

Remove the Base of the Lamp

Access the electronics in your lamp by removing its bottom casing. This process is different for every lamp, but usually involves twisting the base of the lamp. Make sure you can replace the bottom easily after your project.

Advertisement

Identify the Sensor

Locate the sensor, which is a small plastic square with four wires attached to it. The colors vary depending on who manufactured the sensor, but the parts are typically black, white, red and yellow. These wires are connected to important pieces of the lamp and are essential for it to function correctly.

Advertisement

Three of the four wires are connected to other wires within the lamp and the fourth physically attaches to the lamp. Take a photo of the lamp's connections so you know how to rewire it when you insert your replacement sensor.

Remove the Sensor for Replacement

Separate the touch sensor from the wires by twisting their wire connectors. You may need to use a pair of pliers to disconnect the wire that is physically attached to the lamp. Reach the pliers down to the nipple of the lamp, a small metal tube threading wires through it. Here, you can remove the wire attached to the sensor.

Advertisement

Insert a New Sensor

Replace your old sensor with a new, working one and reconnect the wires as they were before. Use the photo you took as a reference of how the wires should be attached. Make sure to tighten the nut on the nipple of the lamp when you're done replacing the sensor wires.

Verify a Successful Sensor Replacement

You're finished! It's time to replace the bottom of your lamp and test the light to see if your project was successful.

One warning: Electrical shock is a possibility with this project. Make sure all electronics are unplugged and away from water at all times.