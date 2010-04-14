How to Get Rid of Ladybugs With a Home Remedy

Ladybugs are small beetles that are extremely beneficial in gardens, where they attack and eat aphids on plants. Since the aphids can harm desirable plants and can also attract ants, every gardener wants ladybugs for the garden. However, sometimes ladybugs come into the house to hibernate during the cold winter, and that can be a problem. Ladybugs do not bite and are harmless to people, but that doesn't make them welcome in the living room.