How to Deadhead Balloon Flowers

Perennial balloon flowers earn their name from their large, balloon-like flower buds. These flower buds open to reveal blue, pink or white star-shaped blossoms throughout the summer. Balloon flowers benefit from deadheading. This process removes the spent blossoms before they begin producing seed, encouraging the plant to produce more flowers. Deadleafing, or removing dead leaves, is closely related to deadheading and usually performed at the same time. Since balloon flowers bloom all summer long, they also benefit from severe deadheading and cutting back at mid-season, which encourages them to remain full and productive.