How to Change the Oil in a Craftsman Lawnmower

Step 5: Change the Oil Filter

On the left side of the mower, remove the dash cover, exposing the oil filter. Slide the oil drain pan under the filter to catch dripping oil from the filter. Use the strap wrench to turn the filter counterclockwise. Remove the old filter and clean up any oil that may have landed on the mower frame. Apply a thin film of fresh oil to the gasket on the new filter (to prevent the filter from sticking in the future). Install the new filter, twisting it clockwise until is it snug; then turn it 1/4 turn more. Remove the oil drain pan. Reinstall both dash covers.