How to Install a Chimney For a Wood Stove on A Metal Roof

If you're installing a wood-burning stove in your home, one of the final stages is the chimney. It will have to safely protrude through the attic and roof in order to ventilate your home and allow your stove to work properly. If your roof is metal, this can be a little bit trickier.

Image Credit: tbradford/E+/GettyImages

Before you start any chimney installation project, it's important to check with your local authorities. Chimneys often need special height clearance, so it's important to be safe.

Metal Roof Stove Pipe Flashing

Flashing is a method of weatherproofing the base of a chimney. It's typically made of thin pieces of impenetrable material, which inhibits water leaking around the chimney, preserving the building from moisture and mold issues. Flashing is often made of metal, which is the norm on a metal roof.

Chimney Boot For a Metal Roof

A different type of flashing is a chimney pipe boot. These work better on smaller, round chimneys and may be ideal for a stove chimney in a metal roof. Instead of having to cut flashing materials yourself, you can buy a fitting boot for your chimney pipe.

Installation Tips

When installing a chimney for a wood stove on a metal roof, you'll first need to assess the position. Place the chimney where it would be related to the stove and mark the center of the chimney on the ceiling. Drill a small hole in this spot to mark the chimney's center.

Using a compass, draw out the chimney's diameter. Make sure to include clearance space, which is usually at least 2 inches between the chimney and any potentially combustible material. Once you're totally sure about the size and position, you can cut your hole using a jigsaw with a combination blade.

You can now install your chimney through the cut hole. Next, you'll need to flash it, using either flashing tape, sheet metal or a chimney boot. There are different options for wood stove pipe flashing, so choose based on the advice of the chimney manufacturer.

You'll need to slightly raise the metal roofing to slide your flashing into place. Using caulk, fix the flashing in place. Caulk is particularly important when working on a metal roof, as it will adhere without potentially damaging, denting or breaking the metal.

According to the chimney manufacturers recommendations, install the chimney into the stove. Using the caulking, go over any gaps or spaces and seal them to ensure full waterproofing.