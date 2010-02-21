How to Disassemble a Moen Kitchen Faucet

Image Credit: drewhadley/iStock/GettyImages

Depending on the exact faucet model you have installed in your kitchen, you may not need any tools to disassemble a Moen kitchen faucet for cleaning or replacement. Otherwise, you might need an Allen wrench and a flathead screwdriver to get the job done. Either way, it's a relatively straightforward job that even a beginner "do-it-yourselfer" can tackle with confidence.

That's because Moen designed some of their faucets with interchangeable fixtures — branded as M-PACT faucets — so that you can easily upgrade the look of your kitchen or bathroom without having to crawl under the sink cabinet to remove supply lines and loosen bolts that can be difficult to access. Turn off the hot and cold water supply valves below the sink before you get started.

Disassemble a Moen Kitchen Faucet

The M-PACT faucets should loosen by hand. Grasp the top of the faucet handle in one hand and the base of the handle in the other. Twist the base counterclockwise while applying some clockwise pressure to the faucet handle if needed. Once the base is loose, it will lift straight up and off of the cartridge.

If the faucet base is stuck and you can't get good traction on it, try to use the type of rubber grip that you would use to open a stuck jar. Or, wrap a thick towel around the base and use an adjustable wrench for leverage. Take care not to let the teeth of the wrench touch the metal, because it will leave unsightly marks.

Moen kitchen spouts that feature the M-PACT design have a small Allen screw in the back that secures them in place. If this screw is covered by a decorative cap, slide a small flat screwdriver along the side of the cap and lift up to remove it. Then insert an appropriately sized Allen key and turn it counterclockwise until the spout lifts straight up.

Reassembling Moen M-PACT Faucet

Once the trim has been disassembled, inspect the cartridges and inside the base of the handles for any signs of mineral buildup or other damage. Clean up debris if necessary. Then, reverse the steps to add the same trim fixtures or a new style of M-PACT faucet.

Take care when placing the hot and cold water taps on the corresponding cartridges that you line the handle up so that it's in the correct "off" position before you tighten the base. In other words, if the wrist-style handle normally sits parallel to the wall when it's in the "off" position, make sure you mount it onto the cartridge in this exact position. If it's a cross-style handle, try to square the front edge so that it looks aesthetically pleasing when not in use.

Disassembling Other Moen Faucets

Moen faucets that do not feature the M-PACT design can be disassembled by looking for either a Phillips screw or Allen screw under a decorative tab on both handles and the spout. The top part of the handle or spout will then lift off, leaving one or two base components that need to still be twisted off by hand.

Next, you may encounter a handle adapter, which is held in place with a Phillips screw. Remove this screw with a screwdriver. Finally, use a wrench to remove the plastic retainer nut and washer until only the cartridge is exposed. The cartridge can be lifted straight out or extracted with a Moen cartridge puller.