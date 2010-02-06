How to Remove Double-Sided Carpet Tape From Carpet

Image Credit: AndreyPopov/iStock/GettyImages

You can remove carpet tape from carpet using heat or chemical adhesive remover. No matter which method you choose, have patience. Double-sided carpet tape is difficult to remove because it's designed to permanently adhere carpet to the floor. Working inch by inch gets tedious, but the job is straightforward and doesn't require any special skills.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Removing Double-Sided Carpet Tape With Heat

Applying heat to the carpet tape can soften the tape's adhesive. This is an excellent way to remove double-sided carpet tape from carpet without relying on harsh chemicals. You can get the job done with a handheld steamer or a steam iron.

Turn on the steamer or steam iron and adjust to the lowest heat setting. Apply heat to one end of the carpet tape by holding the steamer directly above it (without touching it ) or placing a paper sheet or paper towel on the tape and ironing over the paper. Avoid touching the tape directly with the tool. Slowly move the heating device around one section of the tape for 10 to 15 seconds. The adhesive should noticeably loosen. If you're using a paper towel and iron, the paper towel might begin to soak up the glue. Grip the tape edge and pull up as you continue to apply heat to the next section. This can be a slow process, but you should be able to pull away the tape from the carpet 1/2 inch to 1 inch at a time.

Advertisement

Removing Double-Sided Carpet Tape With Chemical Adhesive Remover

Open a window before using chemical adhesive remover to remove carpet tape. Though some adhesive removers now include low-odor formulas, it's safest to work in a well-ventilated space. Always default to the manufacturer's instructions when working with adhesive-dissolving chemicals. Some products should be diluted before use.

Advertisement

Test the adhesive remover on a small, discreet section of the carpet by applying it to the carpet, waiting five minutes, and ensuring that no discoloration has occurred. Spray the adhesive remover along the tape or apply it to a clean cloth and rub the cloth along the tape. Try to thoroughly coat the tape and adhesive with the product. Wait about five minutes while the adhesive remover soaks into the double-sided carpet tape. Grip the carpet tape and pull up gently, applying additional adhesive remover under the fresh tape edge. As with the heat removal, this can be a slow process. Work slowly and methodically to soften the adhesive with the chemical product. Clean up any adhesive remover residue with warm, soapy water.

Warning Always wear chemical-resistant gloves and safety glasses or goggles when working with adhesive remover. Protecting your eyes and skin from the chemical is essential.