How to Install Toilet Drain Pipes

Step 1: Apply Pipe Cleaner and Glue

Apply pipe cleaner and then pipe glue to the flange and the fitting, insert the fitting and twist it fully into the flange, if there is enough play in the existing drain pipes to insert the new fitting. If you can't move the existing stack or drain pipes, get a no-hub flexible coupling and cut out an additional length of existing pipe equal to the length of the coupling. Glue the additional length of pipe into the upstream flange of the fitting.