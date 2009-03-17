How to Remove Glue From Laminate Flooring

Image Credit: Lubo Ivanko/iStock/GettyImages

Glue can be a mar on an otherwise pristine laminate canvas, and when it has found its way to the surface of an expanse of laminate flooring, it's not only ugly but it can attract dust and bits of debris to create a lumpy mess.

From sanding carpet glue off of wood floors after an install to scraping away glue that has seeped through joints in the laminate planks, there are many ways to safely remove the sticky substance without damaging the boards.

Laminate Floor Glue Remover

For simple drops of glue and adhesive that have inadvertently been tracked onto the laminate planks, start with a gentle approach.

Express Flooring suggests mixing a ¼ cup of vinegar to 4 cups of lukewarm water. Pour this cleaning solution into a 32-ounce spray bottle and soak the gluey areas. Let it sit on the floor for just a minute. If you let the wet solution sit too long on the laminate floor, it can seep into the joints and warp the individual boards. Wipe the solution up and buff dry. If the glue doesn't come off in a few swipes, repeat the process.

Removing Stubborn Glue Stains

For more stubborn stains, use a stronger adhesive remover. Best Laminate suggests using a commercial adhesive remover such as Goo Gone on the laminate floor. Pour a small amount of the adhesive remover onto a clean cloth and rub it into the glue stain. Let it sit for five to 10 minutes before wiping dry and cleaning.

A stronger cleaner, such as acetone, can also quickly remove globs of glue. Use gloves, safety goggles and a face mask for large jobs because the acetone fumes can be strong. Ventilate the area well. Soak a clean cloth in acetone and rub it into the glue areas, careful not to apply to the laminate planks as much as possible. Wipe it away with a cloth and use a plastic, not metal, scraper to gently lift the glue from its hold on the floor. Use light pressure and a clean cloth to wipe away residue from the scraper as you continue to remove the glue.

If the glue cleaner has left behind a haze, a laminate floor cleaner can be used to wipe up any residue from the glue removal process. Thoroughly clean the floor and buff dry to a high shine to complete the project.

Sanding Glue from Floors

To remove adhesive from laminate flooring that is truly stubborn or thick, sandpaper can reduce the glue to a more manageable amount that you can completely remove. Sanding carpet glue off of wood floors requires a gentle hand and the proper tools.

Use a super fine sandpaper, such as 320 or 400, to gently rub away the glue. Try to avoid the surrounding laminate planks. If you happen to scratch the laminate with the sandpaper, use a stain to cover the minor markings. A fine grit sandpaper used correctly shouldn't cause much damage to the finish.

Avoid using a scouring powder or steel wool to scratch away at the globs of glue. Don't take this opportunity to sand the laminate flooring itself, which isn't recommended by professionals.