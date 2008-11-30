How to Install a One-Piece Shower Unit

Step 3: Screw in the Drain Assembly

Screw the drain assembly into the hole in the bottom of the shower before setting the stall in the framing. This is easiest to do if you lay the stall on its side so you can reach both sides of the base. Insert the drain from the top side and tighten the locking nut from the underside, using adjustable pliers. Be sure to properly install all gaskets that came with the drain according to the instructions provided.